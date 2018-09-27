Telemedicine Mental Health Screening for Kids

“…..the Alabama Pediatric Telemental Health Network (will) use evidence-based telehealth methods to train, educate and equip rural primary care providers to support early identification, diagnosis, treatment, and referral of children/adolescents with behavioral health conditions in a timely manner. The grant names the ADMH as the lead agency and Children’s as the primary implementation partner.

“The need for mental and behavioral health guidance is a growing issue among children in Alabama and nationwide,” said Commissioner Lynn Beshear of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. “This grant enables us to provide preventive care that can offer hope and assistance for families in our state.”