Troy Students Weigh In On Ford-Kavanaugh Hearings

by Justin Walker

The testimonies of Doctor Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh are creating a buzz across Troy University’s campus.

“It’s pretty wild. It’s pretty dramatic,” political science major Grant Patterson said.

“I wouldn’t see any reason why she would lie or come forward,” Alicia Rodriguez, a graduate student said.

Students have been watching the hearings in their classrooms. They have a lot of different opinions.

“We should hear what she is saying, because she’s not the only woman that’s come forward during this administration talking about sexual assault,” Rodriguez said.

Junior student Nick Olguin wasn’t completely convinced.

“Witnesses are saying yes, no. It’s a lot of hearsay.”

Some students say an FBI investigation would answer some of the questions surrounding the allegations. Without factual evidence proving Ford’s allegation, students say there are doubts to the testimony. Students we spoke with Thursday say they understand the importance of the decision the Senate Judiciary Committee will have at the conclusion of Thursday’s testimonies.

“The Supreme Court also is supposed to represent the best of the best that we have and a sense of moral character. If we can just freely nominate someone who has all this cloud of suspicion about him, that wouldn’t really look well,” Patterson explained.



What students know is that concrete evidence is needed to have a case against Kavanaugh.

“At the end of the day, I think people enjoy hard evidence no matter what it is, and if a woman who says back in the ’80’s, ‘I was assaulted’ as much as you want to beleive her, there has to be some skepticism,” Olguin said.

No matter what happens, students are tuning in until the final verdict. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Friday for the nomination of Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court. The full Senate will meet sometime after to vote yes or no.