Birmingham Soccer Set Dates for Tryouts for 2019 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Birmingham Legion FC will hold open tryouts for the inaugural 2019 season on November 29, followed by an invite-only, two-day combine November 30 and December 1, all at Birmingham SportsBlast Soccer Complex.

Area talents will have the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside professional players and in front of the club’s President and GM, Jay Heaps, head coach, Tommy Soehn, and technical staff.

The tryout is open to males 17 years and older. Participants will be responsible for all travel costs, hotel accommodations, food and transportation. Legion FC will not be able to provide help with visas or letters of invitation.

Thursday’s tryout will be open to the general public for viewing, while Friday and Saturday’s combine will be closed. All participants will be vying for an opportunity to be invited to the club’s January training camp.

To fill out the registration form and pay the $125 registration fee, click here. No walk-ups will be admitted on the day of the event.

All registrants should bring a photo I.D., the registration form, cleats, shin guards (required), black shorts and white socks. Participants will receive a Legion FC dri-fit shirt upon signing in at SportsBlast.

Please send any additional inquiries to Clayton Humphries at chumphries@bhmlegion.com.

BHM LEGION FC TRYOUT

Date & Time: Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm

Friday, November 30, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm

Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 9am to 11am

Location: Birmingham SportsBlast Soccer Complex

19220 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242

Registration Site: http://bit.ly/LegionFCTryouts