Bob Vance Labels Tom Park “Another Roy Moore” in New Campaign Ad

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama chief justice candidate Judge Bob Vance has launched an ad saying Justice Tom Parker will be “another Roy Moore” if elected to head the state court system.

The ad says that Parker, who once worked as Moore’s legal adviser and has been a longtime ally, will cause the “same chaos and controversy.” A discipline panel twice stripped Moore of chief justice duties for misconduct.

Vance said Thursday that ad is a “comparison piece” of the choices in the race.

The ad has a quote of Parker saying how he would “relish” being compared to Moore and notes the two ruled similarly in the so-called birther case that questioned Barack Obama’s citizenship.

Parker in a statement called the ad “typical of the lying left wing extremists that have attacked me throughout my career.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)