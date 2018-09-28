Have You Seen Leon Bradley?

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing.

86-year-old Leon Bradley was last seen at his home in the Marion Junction area around 2:00 pm on September 27, 2018.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, plaid shirt and a grey hat.

Bradley may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Leon Bradley is asked to contact the Dallas County Office at (334) 874-2133 or call 911.