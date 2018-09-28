More Late Summer-Like Weather Ahead

by Shane Butler

Fall-like conditions continue to be on hold as we experience more late summer type weather. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible throughout the weekend with the better chance for storms Sunday. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs both days. Next week, it’s going to look and feel more like summer as we ease into drier and warmer conditions. Afternoon showers and t-storms will be fewer in number. Daytime high temps will approach 90 degrees. Hope you have a great weekend! Come see us and Thunder Truck at Tickle Pink this Saturday.