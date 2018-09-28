Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Graydon’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:02 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Graydon’s 1st grade class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Shelby is Expected to be a “Yay”, Jone... Crews Prep for Opening Night Of Alabama National F... Local Reaction to Kavanaugh Hearing Troy Students Weigh In On Ford-Kavanaugh Hearings