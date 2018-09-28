Rain Remains in the Forecast Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front will push into South Alabama today and the showers and storms should be confined to the southern counties of the state, along and south of the front. Look for highs in the mid 80s today, and upper 80s over the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, passing showers early then the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11:00 a.m. CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:00 p.m. CT kickoff); the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with just a small risk of a shower. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge will continue to hold in place across the Southeast and strengthen so for now much of the week looks warm and mainly dry with highs well into the 80s.

IN THE TROPICS: Kirk will move through the Lesser Antilles today, but it is expected to dissipate over the Caribbean over the weekend due to shear. A large circulation over the North Atlantic is expected to become Subtropical Storm Leslie again today, but it is far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet and the Gulf of Mexico remains quiet with no storm activity through the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ryan