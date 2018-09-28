Shelby is Expected to be a “Yay”, Jones a “Nay” on Nomination

by Tim Lennox

Alabama’s two U.S. Senators will apparently split their votes when it comes to the divisive nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones says he’ll vote against Kavanaugh:

“The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no.”

Republican Senator Richard Shelby has said he would vote for the nominee, but his most recent statement falls short of that:

“I know this was a difficult day for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and their families. I appreciate Chairman Grassley giving both sides a fair chance to be heard. I watched the hearing today. I thought that Dr. Ford was credible, but I thought that Judge Kavanaugh came on very strong and was also very credible”.

The Alabama GOP started attacking Senator Jones decision this morning:

“His NO vote betrays our state and his actions highlight his disingenuous promise to represent the majority of Alabamians.” “After siding against Alabamians and President Trump, Senator Jones is now firmly in the Schumer/Feinstein/Warren/ Sanders column. With his experience as an attorney, it is shocking that he is willing to betray the right of due process. This ‘seek and destroy’ hijacking of one of the most qualified court nominees in our lifetime is an abomination to our nation’s most fundamental principles of fairness.”

