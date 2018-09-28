Tickled Pink Women’s Expo Benefiting The Fight Against Breast Cancer Is Tomorrow

by Jalea Brooks

More than 100 vendors unloaded Friday morning, preparing to welcome the crowd at Alabama News Network’s 4th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo, benefiting the Joy To Life Foundation.

Some of the River Region’s most trusted health care specialists will line the floor of the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, joining other vendors in sharing health, fitness, beauty tips and more.

“It’s like a buffet, you can get a lot of different information at one central location so it keeps people from having to go all the way around town to get valuable information, its kind of a one stop shop” said vendor Willie Durham.

The stage is set for entertainment, give-aways, door prizes, and even a few opportunities to win some cash through several drawings.

Proceeds from ticket sales are benefiting the Joy To Life Foundation, which provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically under-served women and men in Alabama.

“We’ve found there are tens of thousands of women and men in the state of Alabama that might find a lump and don’t have insurance” explained Denise Greene with the Joy to Life Foundation “they can’t afford to go get a screening and we’re there to help bridge the gap and hopefully save their life if the test is positive”.

Tickled Pink Women’s Expo is Saturday September 29th from 9am-3pm. tickets are available for $8 here. until 11:30 Friday night. After online ticket sales have closed, you can purchase your ticket at the door for $10.

The following ticket discounts are available:

$8 military discount with ID

$5 for groups of 10 or more in advance

Children age 10 or under get in free