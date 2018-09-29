Fatal Accident

by Tim Lennox

From State Troopers:

OPELIKA POST — A three-vehicle crash at 11:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, has claimed the life of a Tuskegee man. Steven Robinson, 61, was killed when the 1998 Ford Windstar he was driving collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2016 Nissan Sentra was also involved in the collision. The drivers of the Nissan and Chrysler along with a passenger in the Ford were injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 166 mile marker, approximately one mile west of Tuskegee.