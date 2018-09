Hot & Humid

by Matt Breland

Scattered showers will remain possible for the rest of the day, with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow expect another muggy and warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely by mid day, and we will see partly cloudy skies around night time. The upcoming work week looks like it will be warm with more sunshine during the afternoon! We will see a small break in the rain chances.