Still Feels Like Summer

by Matt Breland

Lows this evening will be in the mid to lower 70s with muggy conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies and calm winds overnight. As we start this next work week on Monday, we will see partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible with highs in the upper 80s. Then by Tuesday we will be staying dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week we will remain mostly dry with lower rain chances, along with plenty of sunshine.