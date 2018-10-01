Hello October, Still No Signs of Fall Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

HELLO OCTOBER: Rolling into the tenth month of the year we should see some cooler temperatures, unfortunately this is not the case for the week ahead. The upper ridge rebuilds and most of the week looks very warm and mostly dry. We will mention isolated showers today, but these will be few and far between, and for the rest of the week the threat for showers is so low, it is not worth mentioning in the forecast. Highs will be the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the 60s, which remain above average.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Looking at next weekend, we see a deep trough starting to dig into the southwestern United States that actually starts to push the ridging back eastward. This may bring back some scattered shower activity back into the forecast. Highs look to stay up in the upper 80s. And taking a look at the model trend on temperatures, we do see a cooling trend with highs dropping into the lower 80s by the end of the run on October 14th, with lows getting into the lower 60s.

IN THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Leslie is way out in the North Atlantic and is no where near land. The rest of the basin is quiet with no storm development expected the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan