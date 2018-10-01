More Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

We know officially it’s fall but summer-like conditions are going to rule the deep south over the next several days. High pressure will be the main weather feature and this will things hot and dry right through the upcoming weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours but that’s about it. Temps will run well above average for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will hover around 90 through early next week. It just doesn’t seem like that first rush of cool fall air wants to head our way anytime soon.