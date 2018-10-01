Two Weekend Death Investigations Leaves Friends Searching for Answers

by Justin Walker

It was a busy weekend for the Troy Police Department. They’re searching for answers after two death investigations.

Police responded to a call early Saturday morning in a wooded area off County Road 1185, where a body was found. The body was believed to be that of 33-year-old Kathryn Louise Davis. Davis was reported missing on September 26th.

Davis’ best friend, Laquindra Grimes says she wants answers.

“I don’t even know how to feel,” Grimes said. “We’ve been best friends for 13 years. She was my kids godmother, and her kids call me their auntie. And I just don’t know how to feel. It’s sickening, it’s saddening. I feel angry sometimes.”

The body couldn’t be identified due to decomposition. It has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Davis’ godmother Fredia Simmons is pleading for information that will help police with their investigation.

“I’m sad. I’m lonely. I can’t sleep at night,” Simmons said. “It just really hurts so bad.”

Police also responded to the Arch apartment complex Saturday morning, where the body of 19-year-old Aleysia Pierre-Louis was found inside her apartment. It’s been determined that Pierre-Louis died of natural causes, due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Residents at the Arch say they didn’t know anything had happened until hearing about the death from friends.

“The more I talked to my other friends that live at the Arch, they’re like ‘yes, this did happen,’” Taylor Pollock, a Troy students and Arch resident, said. “But as far as that, as far as just the community talking about it, no one is saying anything.”

Grimes says her heart is broken.

“Just she knows I love her, and I just wish I could see that smile again. Thats all I want,” Grimes said.

If you have any information that would investigators in either of these cases, you’re encouraged to call the Troy Police Department at (334)-566-0500