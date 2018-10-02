Authorities: Two People Charged After Five Children Exposed to Cocaine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested two people after authorities say five children were exposed to cocaine.

Authorities have charged 40-year-old Eric Heath and 31-year-old Cordelia Adair with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

The Department of Human Resources called authorities on September 6 after reports of drug activity at a home in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive.

Adair is being held on bonds totaling over $37,000. Heath is being held on $75,000 bond.