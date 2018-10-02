Authorities: Two People Charged After Five Children Exposed to Cocaine

Montgomery police have arrested two people after authorities say five children were exposed to cocaine.

Authorities have charged 40-year-old Eric Heath and 31-year-old Cordelia Adair with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

The Department of Human Resources called authorities on September 6 after reports of drug activity at a home in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive.

Adair is being held on bonds totaling over $37,000.  Heath is being held on $75,000 bond.

