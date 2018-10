Autopsy Confirms Body Found is Troy Woman Reported Missing

by Darryl Hood

The Troy Police Department says an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a wooded area early Saturday morning is that of 33-year-old Kathryn Louise Davis.

Chief Randall Barr says Davis’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Barr says investigators are following up on leads in the case, and asks who may have information about Davis’ murder to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.