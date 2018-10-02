City Council Votes for EJI Expansion, Renaming Park

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery city council approved several resolutions Tuesday night including renaming a park and the Equal Justice Initiative expansion.

The city council approved the sell of property for the 900 thousand dollars for the EJI to open an entertainment center.

The property is located on South Perry Street near Riverwalk Stadium.

They also approved the renaming of College Street Park in Old Cloverdale. The council approved to name it after the late Montgomery historian Mary Ann Neeley.

Her family says it will be a special tribute.

“We’re humbled by it is they best we can say it. The little park on College Street has been a part of my life, and a part of mama’s life, more particularly from 1967 to the present. My father still lives in the house on College Street that they acquired in ’67. I like to say it was really her first renovation, preservation effort,” said Neeley’s son Rand Neeley.

The park is expected to be renamed within the next month.