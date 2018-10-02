Hot And Dry Start To October

by Ben Lang

Ah… October. Pumpkins and cooler temperatures. Well, at least somewhere in the United States. Here, it seems like just another summer week. Unfortunately, there’s no cooler air in sight. On the plus side, its looking rather sunny over the next week. For tonight, we’ll drop into the upper 60s under a clear sky. It will feel great outside first thing Wednesday morning. Expect a quick warm-up though, with temperatures back near 90° by the afternoon. There could be a small, isolated, brief shower somewhere in the area tomorrow, but don’t bank on rain. Wednesday night low temperatures fall back into the upper 60s.

Hot and dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek. Highs on Thursday and Friday reach the low 90s, with a 10% chance for an afternoon shower at best. Ditto for the weekend- highs in the low 90s both days and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

There could be a slightly higher chance for an afternoon shower Monday and Tuesday next week, but not by much. Highs temps will still be close to 90° each day.