MPACT Students Learn About Opportunities in the Manufacturing Industry for National Manufacturing Month

by Danielle Wallace

There are hundreds of major manufacturing companies in the River Region. Some of them are opening their doors for students this month for National Manufacturing Month.

National Manufacturing Month gives students a better idea of the opportunities that are available upon graduation. For some of these Montgomery MPACT students, a future in manufacturing as a skilled worker could be one of their next moves.

“I really paid attention to when they were talking about it because that’s what I want to do after high school and I look forward to going to college hopefully coming back going to Alabama Power or just finding a job and really enjoying life,” MPACT student Tierra Davis.

Officials say 80 percent of manufacturers are faced with the challenge of finding skilled workers who fit perfectly in their companies. For students like Tierra Davis, the steps to getting her foot in the door is by first taking away a few key points from Montgomery city and county leaders and Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

“Pay attention more in class, take everything in, soak up all information because I think that the skills that I learn are going to help me in the work force,” says Davis.

“We’ve got jobs right now that if they were to graduate from high school and spend a little bit of time either in dual enrollment or in apprentice they could be making 6 figures. That means a $100,000 plus,” says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

With manufacturing jobs in high demand, Mayor Todd Strange says, MPACT students have many options, starting this month by visiting companies like Hyundai and Alabama Power for demonstrations and tours.

“The first question that they always ask me is, “What about the labor force?” we’ve got a low unemployment right now so we have to reach out a little bit further. We have to reach a little deeper so that’s why it’s important that we have m-pact because they can give real life skill training,” says Strange.

That training is something that gives these students confidence in their future.

“We want to show them where we’ve had success have them talk to those individuals and talk about what it takes to get to that kind of level,” says Strange.

In addition to those demonstrations at area companies, MPACT students will also have the opportunity to visit Trenholm State Community College for National Manufacturing Month, to learn all about manufacturing programs.

For more information on those demonstrations and tours for National Manufacturing Month click here.