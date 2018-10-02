Search for Missing Elderly Man Continues in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The search continues for a missing elderly Dallas County man who disappeared without a trace about five days ago.

Authorities say Leon Bradley wandered away from his home on CR 186 Thursday afternoon.

They say the 86 year old man suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, plaid shirt and a grey hat.

“With the help of ALEA, their helicopter and volunteer fire in that area we have continued to search the area every day since then,” said Capt. Mike Granthum with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have checked bank records, we’ve checked known places where he may be going and there is no sign of him. Nobody has seen him, nobody has heard from him or anything.”

If you have any information that can help authorities find Bradley — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-25-30.