Summer-Like Heat This Week

by Ryan Stinnett

NOT FEELING LIKE OCTOBER: An upper level ridge will be the dominant feature in our weather for Alabama the rest of week ahead. This means mostly sunny days, fair nights, and well-above average temperatures. The highs today will be in the upper 80s again, followed by lower 90s Wednesday through Friday. These temps are on average about ten degrees above average for early October in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; while the west is cold with lots of mountain snow, the ridge will keep Alabama warm and dry. Partly to mostly sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Still no evidence of the ridge breaking down and we will maintain a very warm and dry forecast for the first half of the week. Towards the end of next week, the global models are suggesting the return of some showers and storms to Alabama with the approach of a cold front, which could finally bring us the much anticipated cool down, but still not a lot of confidence in the forecast over a week out.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie is hanging around in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land. It could become a hurricane by mid-week, but it will be nearly stationary. And, over in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Rosa will make landfall along the coast of Baja California tonight; moisture from the system will bring a threat of flooding to parts of the Southwest U.S. in coming days.

Have a great day!

Ryan