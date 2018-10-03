Alabama Gov. Ivey Extends Fundraising Lead Over Maddox
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her fundraising lead in the race for governor.
According to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday, Ivey reported raising more than $735,000 last month. Challenger Walt Maddox reported raising $373,000.
Ivey’s largest September contributors were businesses and influential political entities, including $25,000 each from the Alabama Farmers Federation, Drummond Coal, Blue Cross and six other companies and PACs.
Maddox largest contributors were $150,000 from PACs run by Tuscaloosa accountant Mike Echols and $15,000 from Greenetrack dog track and bingo hall.
Ivey has raised $6.1 million for her campaign, although part of that was spent during the GOP primary. Maddox has raised $2 million.
With her financial advantage Ivey started a new campaign ad this week. Both candidates have about $500,000 remaining.
