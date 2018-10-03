Alabama News Network Kids Day at Central Alabama Fair

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s nothing better than having a good time and supporting a good cause at the same time.

Alabama News Network Kids Day provided that opportunity Wednesday at the Central Alabama Fair in Selma.

Kids got in free at the fair by donating a non-perishable canned good.

The food drive benefits the Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry.

The faith-based non-profit distributes food to more than a thousand families each month.

Having the food drive on Kid’s Day provides the perfect incentive to get kids involved in a worthwhile cause.

“It’s a win-win situation for everybody. First of all you get to have fun,” said Selma Lion’s Club President Carolyn Dunaway.

“The funnel cakes, oh, there always a hit. The rides are fantastic and you know we got all the kiddie rides. The older children love those wild rides. And Moby Dick scares the B’Jesus out of me but I still get on it.”

The Annual Central Alabama Fair is sponsored by the Selma Lion’s Club.