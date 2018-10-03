Hot And Dry With No End In Sight

by Ben Lang

Wednesday marks yet another early October day with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees. On the plus side, we’ll enjoy another mostly sunny afternoon with rain chances near zero. For fair-goers this evening, we’ll enjoy another quick cooldown with temperatures in the 70s for much of the night. Overnight lows fall into the mid/upper 60s under a clear sky.

High temperatures rise into the low 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons. Again, rain chances will be near zero both afternoons, with perhaps a brief and very isolated shower somewhere. Thursday and Friday night lows fall into the upper mid and upper 60s.

Rinse and repeat this weekend- highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and lows in the upper 60s. For next week, it still looks like there’s an ever-so-slightly better chance for rain Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Any showers that form still look isolated at best. Temperature wise, we won’t see much of a cooldown. Highs on Monday through Wednesday of next week still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.