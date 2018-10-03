Hotter Days are Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY AND VERY WARM PATTERN: The upper level ridge is in control of our weather in Alabama for the rest of week; this means mostly sunny days, fair nights, and above average temperatures. The highs today will be in the lower 90s again, followed by more lower 90s tomorrow and Friday. These temps remain ten degrees or so above average for early October in Alabama.

FOR TODAY: A light easterly wind is helping keep humidity levels down some as dew points are in the 60s, which is preventing it from feeling oppressive. Most locations will remain dry, by a stray shower is possible mainly over southern portions of the state. Tonight will feature a mainly clear sky, with comfortable conditions as lows settle down into the mid and upper 60s for most of North/Central Alabama.

USA BRIEF: Additional showers and locally heavy to excessive rainfall will push into southern California and continue in the Southwest and Great Basin due to a low off the coast of California. There is also a severe weather threat in the Southwest. Severe weather is also expected in the Upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes with a threat of severe wind and a couple of tornadoes are possible.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; while the west is cold with lots of mountain snow, the ridge will keep Alabama warm and dry. Partly to mostly sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge holds in place so we are forecasting, very warm and dry weather for the first half of the week. It still seems like some chance of showers and storms will return to Alabama late in the week with the approach of a cold front, which could finally bring us a cool down by the following weekend (October 13-14th).

TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie is hanging around in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land but remains nearly stationary. Elsewhere, a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Conditions appear to be favorable for some gradual development of this system late this week and this weekend when the low drifts over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan