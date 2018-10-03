More Than 600 Attend Summit Promoting Diversity In The Work Place

by Jalea Brooks

Diversity in the workplace was on the minds of hundreds of people attending the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity Summit Wednesday.

More than 600 representatives from small businesses to large corporations spent the day at the Renaissance Convention Center in downtown Montgomery learning how to make their work place more inclusive and diverse work place.

A recent study by ClearCompany says 57% of employees think their companies should be more racially diverse and work places where men and women are equal reportedly earn 41% more revenue. Organizers this year though, say the theme of ‘Diversity Talent and Innovation’ stretched beyond just gender and race.

“We are now at a time where we have Baby Boomers all the way to Generation ‘Z’, so it’s an opportunity to find out how to bring those generations together” said Sheron Rose with the Chamber.

As city leaders hope to see the River Region expand its global impact in technology, many believe diversity will be key in attracting some of the best and brightest innovators to the area.

“What they need is a place where they feel like they are valued and what they bring to the table is utilized and rewarded” explained Meg Lewis with the Chamber “and in our businesses here that’s exactly what we want to do, we want to attract and retain that talent”.

The summit is hosted annually by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, this year was the 11th year for the event.