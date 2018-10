MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Highland Gardens Neighborhood

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say a man was shot in 2000 block of Lucas Drive Wednesday evening.

They say the unidentified adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrest have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.