MPS Students Solving Issues

by Danielle Wallace

For several months, some Montgomery Public Schools students have been getting lessons in conflict resolution.

It’s the middle of the school year and students say these seminars are getting them to be more proactive at cutting down violence and other concerning issues in their schools.

Students at Park Crossing High School think the conflict resolution and leadership seminars help to make a better learning environment.

“It’s cause and effect. Everything has an outcome. If it’s good, it’s good. If it’s bad then it’s going to be bad for them to,” says student Madison Davis.

Just like many other MPS students, students are taking back to their school what they have learned from MPS officials, the Montgomery Police Department and other local groups. Some of their main concern include fights, skipping classes or school altogether and tardiness.

“They’re saying that they want these types of jobs and want to be that but you can’t do it because they are at home sitting down on the couch or something like that,” says student Preston Kiser.

“I’ve learned that we have to step out as students and talk to our other peers and friends and let them know you have to come to school, you have to do what you have to do to get somewhere,” says student Asharrie Mixson.

Montgomery Police say students have not been afraid to be honest about the issues their schools are facing in order to get solutions to problems.

“You as a student should be able to positively effect other students in correcting that issue. It shouldn’t be primarily a teacher thing or a principal thing,” says Sgt. John Mackey.

Officers say is all about the words and actions these students use that could create wave of change.

“If we don’t show them how to be the next leaders of today then we are doomed. They have to be the leaders when we are older so they have to take this mantle that we pass to them and have to do wonders and make things better,” says Mackey.

The selection of MPS students for these seminars are based on teacher and counselor recommendations and for some students by their own student leadership organizations.

The seminars for those select MPS students will continue every 3 months throughout the rest of the school year.