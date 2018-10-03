No signs of fall around here

by Shane Butler

Fall continues to be on hold as we experience more of this summer-like weather around here. High pressure is keeping it mostly sunny and quite warm for this time of the year. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend and into early next week. The chance for any decent rain activity is slim to none for now. There’s a hint some moisture may try to work in here early next week and that could lead to a few showers. In the mean time, you can expect lots more sunshine and dry conditions ahead.