Dadeville Man Dies in Eastern Boulevard Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, at about 2:30 a.m., Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 2300 block of Eastern Blvd. in reference to a two-vehicle crash involving a 1993 Chevy Caprice and a 2010 Chevy Equinox. The driver of the Chevy Caprice, Delorean Sands, 35, of Dadeville sustained fatal injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he later was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox sustained minor injuries.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Chevy Caprice was stopped on the side of the road partially in the roadway in the south bound right lane when it was struck to the rear by the Chevy Equinox.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.