Equal Justice Initiative Eyes Possible Expansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

The success of the Equal Justice Initiative’s museum and memorial in Montgomery may bring more expansion.

Reports say the Montgomery City Council approved the sale of a parking lot to the civil rights nonprofit for $900,000 Tuesday. City officials say the group is looking to possibly add several things that include a restaurant and more retail space.

EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson has said that estimates have shown more than 200,000 visitors have gone through EJI’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice since their opening in late April.

Head of Development Mac McLeod says construction would likely begin at the beginning of 2019 if all goes according to plan. The nonprofit still has time to back out of the deal, and to close.

