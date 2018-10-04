Former Alabama Football Player, Current Alabama Baseball Player Arrested in Tuscaloosa

Alabama outfielder Keith Holcombe, a former linebacker for the football team, has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Holcombe was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail at about 4 a.m. Thursday on $1,000 bond. Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson says Holcombe was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. She did not immediately have further details.

Holcombe is not playing for the top-ranked football team this season after leaving to focus on baseball as a senior.

He played in 44 games over three football seasons and had 38 tackles last season.

