Hot & Dry For Now But Possibly Wet Next Week !

by Shane Butler

The main weather feature over the deep south is high pressure and it’s helping maintain this summer-like weather pattern. The ridge hovers around through the middle of next week. This means we stay mainly hot and dry each day. Temperatures will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. The chance for rain will remain slim to none through the weekend. Next week we begin to see weather conditions changing a bit. A frontal boundary will be approaching and we could be looking at a system in the gulf. The two together could spell a rainy scenario starting around the middle of next week. It’s too early for any specifics but we will be watching the gulf closely over the upcoming weekend.