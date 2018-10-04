Local Tourism Business Hoping to Bring Trolly-Like Bus to Capitol City

by Justin Walker

In the 1800’s, Montgomery became the first U.S. city to use a trolly transportation system. And a local tourism business is wanting to bring a trolly-like bus to the city of Montgomery.

More Than Tours, located off Dexter’s Avenue, is trying to purchase a 14-seat vehicle for tours, entertainment, and to add some history to Montgomery’s abundance of attractions.

“We bring a lot more to the table with this raw story, the raw history of Montgomery, because sometimes it can be hard to swallow. But we wanna make it family-friendly, and I think the trolly is a great way to do that. You know, hop on, hop off, take the tour, learn more to the story,” Michelle Browder, founder of More Than Tours, said.

