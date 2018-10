Montgomery County Arrests: September 24-30

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/14 Jafarris Williams Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Contempt of Court, Failure to Bury Livestock, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

2/14 Kendall White Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

3/14 Robert Wardell, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/27/18 Charge(s): Paraphernalia Misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

4/14 Atarius Towns Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

5/14 Kebryant Sagers Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



6/14 Joshua Perry Arrest Date: 9/28/18 Charge(s): Intimidating a Witness

7/14 Desi Peoples Arrest Date: 9/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

8/14 Hallet Jones, III Arrest Date: 9/29/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing the Peace

9/14 Jeanne Holland Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

10/14 Dwight Grant Arrest Date: 9/26/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Possession of Burglary Tools



11/14 Larry Garrison Arrest Date: 9/28/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

12/14 Kedrick Cargill Arrest Date: 9/25/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

13/14 Gregory Caldwell, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/24/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

14/14 Noah Bracaloni Arrest Date: 9/27/18 Charge(s): Electronic Solicitation of a Child





























Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 24th through September 30th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.