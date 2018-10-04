More Hot and Dry October Days To Come

by Ben Lang

The day on the Calendar may have moved forward a day, but we’re stuck in a loop when it comes to our weather pattern. Thursday afternoon high temperatures top out in the low 90s again with a mostly sunny sky. We could see a small, isolated, brief shower this afternoon, but don’t count on it. This evening looks mild with temperatures quickly cooling into 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid/upper 60s under a clear sky.

The weather pattern won’t change on Friday or this weekend. Each afternoon for the next few days features a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances could increase a touch on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the form of isolated or scattered afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures still reach the upper 80s to low 90s through Thursday of next week. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70°.