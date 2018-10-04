Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Woodham’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Woodham’s 1st grade class at Pike Road Elementary School.

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Dadeville Woman Dies in Eastern Boulevard Crash
Equal Justice Initiative Eyes Possible Expansion
Face 2 Face: Kirk Hatcher
MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Highland Garde...