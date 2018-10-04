October or August?

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT FORECAST DAILY: The strong upper-level high will remain in place across the Southeast and continue to be the dominant feature controlling Alabama’s weather through the upcoming weekend. Each day you can expect mainly sunny days, fair nights, and very few, if any showers. Chance of any one spot getting wet each afternoon is only in the 5 to 10 percent range, not really high enough to mention in our forecast. Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average during the afternoon hours, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Nights will be comfortable and mainly in the 60s. And once again, this remains the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

USA BRIEF: A cold front triggering strong to severe thunderstorms will shift from the Upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley overnight into Thursday morning with damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes and heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding. An upper disturbance will shift from California to the Inter-mountain West to keep the region unsettled with locally heavy rainfall

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Saturday morning (11:00a CT kickoff)… the sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will be on the road as well; they play Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff, into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge holds in place so we are forecasting very warm and dry weather for most of the week. It still seems like some chance of showers and storms will return to Alabama late in the week with the approach of a cold front, which could finally bring us some cooler temps.

TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie is hanging around in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land, and is nearly stationary. Elsewhere, a large cyclonic gyre, defined by a broad area of low pressure typical of this time of the year, covers a portion of Central America and the western Caribbean Sea. This system is accompanied by an extensive area of disorganized clouds and thunderstorms, and although surface pressures are relatively low in the area, upper-level winds are currently highly unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. Environmental conditions could become less hostile this weekend and early next week, allowing for some slow development in this region as the system drifts northwestward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan