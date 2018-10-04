Tech MGM Focuses on Economic, Community, and Workforce Development

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery City and County officials hope to grow the economy by using some unique area technology.

They’re calling it Tech MGM, a name that is a combination sales pitch and positioning statement. City and county leaders hope it will attract tech companies to the area.

“There are great resources that we have here in Montgomery and it’s a matter of making sure that everybody knows about those resources and that we’re maximizing that,” says Charisse Stokes, Executive Director of Tech MGM.

Tech MGM focuses on three main areas. They include, economic, community and workforce development. Tech MGM leaders say every company across the country is turning into a tech company and Montgomery has to stay abreast.

“Technology is changing so rapidly. The skills that are in demand for our workforce are changing so rapidly so we want to lead the way with our unique partnerships that we have in place here. We want to do something to really elevate Montgomery and prepare for the future of business and we think that this strategy will help us do that,” says Lora McClendon, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Federal Affairs.

While it is about the workforce, it is also about attracting entrepreneurs.

“When you look at “Smart citying” you look at maybe having WiFi downtown or other advances that you could have from a technology perspective that makes someone say hey maybe I want to be an entrepreneur in Montgomery, maybe I want to start my business there or maybe I want to grow my business in some place that is desensitizing, corporations, small business and large to be here in the Montgomery community,” says Stokes.

“What we’re trying to do is organize our effort and our technology strategy here in Montgomery,” says McClendon.

To learn more about Tech MGM click here.