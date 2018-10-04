Tony Blair Speaks to Sold Out Crowd for Faulkner Benefit Dinner

by Ellis Eskew

It was a sold out crowd Thursday for Faulkner University’s Benefit Dinner.

The guest speaker was former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Two thousand people came out tonight to the Renaissance Hotel to hear the former prime minister, one of the largest turnouts the university has ever seen.

Blair talked very candidly about his time in office.

He also says it’s a time of unprecedented opportunity in the world right now, and the two most important things are education and values, including faith.

He says faith is about service, compassion, and understanding something matters more than me.

Many people attending the event say they enjoyed this year’s guest more than past years.

“Just amazing how brilliant he was… really, really brilliant,” said Nita Nichols.

“I think I felt a lot more emotion tonight, personal participation in what was going on, more so than Tom Brokaw or Rudy Guiliani. There were emotional moments that we certainly didn’t have at other events we attended. I think Faulkner is doing a great job,” said Richard Howe.

The benefit dinner provides scholarships for Faulkner students.