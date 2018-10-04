Undercover Operation Leads to Major Drug Bust in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Autauga County men are behind bars after an undercover operation leads to a major drug bust in Dallas County.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Jeremy Stubbs and Craig Plyler have each been charged with Trafficking meth — after agents break up a scheme to send a large quantity of meth through the mail.

Jackson says Stubbs — who is a convicted felon — was also charged with a Certain person forbidden to carry a pistol. He says the suspects were also found with GHP — the date rape drug.

“Unfortunately, that’s a common tool now that rapist use to knock people out and take advantage of them. And certainly we don’t want that in our area,” said Jackson.

Both suspects are being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Bail for Stubbs was set at $1.5 million dollars — and bail for Plyler was set at $250,000 dollars.