Montana Governor Visits Pintlala Elementary to Learn More About Alabama’s Pre-K Program

by Danielle Wallace

It’s not everyday that Pintlala Elementary students get a visit from Montana state officials. But Montana Governor Steve Bullock and 2 Montana state senators are visiting Pintlala Elementary and other Alabama schools to get a better grasp on what to do differently in their own state when it comes to early childhood education.

“If we’re doing the right thing the first 5 years of a child’s life then the impacts go far far in the future,” says Bullock.

Earlier this year, Alabama was recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research, for its impact in thousands of classrooms. In Montgomery, 6 new classrooms have been added this year giving Montgomery Public schools a total of 21 Pre-K classrooms.

“While it’s taken a bit of time to get to where you are here in Alabama, part of my point is our kids don’t have the time to wait,”says Bullock.

“This is a rural area and its a fabulous example for them because there are a lot of rural areas in Montana so they particularly wanted to see that and see how it works,” says Dr. Kimberly Sharkins, Director of Early Education for MPS.

Sharkins says student engagement is what most impressed Governor Bullock and Montana legislators.

“They have the freedom to move from different areas of the classroom to other areas or they can stay and work on a single project. Their work is very authentic,” says Sharkins.

“Governors steal the best ideas from other states. And if I can learn from what’s happening in alabama and work with my legislature to take some of the great lessons of whats happening here and apply it there, the citizens of montana are that much richer and better off,” says Bullock.

