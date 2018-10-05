Rain Returns Next Week

by Shane Butler, (BI) Bilbo

It’s going to feel like summer over the weekend but next week there’s a weather pattern change coming our way. For now, high pressure continues to dominate and keep conditions hot and dry. Temps will manage lower 90s for highs. The chance for any rain activity is slim to none. Next week, we have two weather features that will have an impact on our weather. First, a frontal boundary heads toward the deep south while a tropical disturbance in the gulf moves northward. The two systems will combine to provide a very good chance for rain over the area. It could be more than that if the tropical system intensifies into a tropical storm. We just don’t know at this point. Right now, it looks like the front will be strong enough to move through and sweep the tropical moisture out and leave us dry next weekend. A surge of drier air moves in and much cooler air is possible going into the week of October 15th. This very well could be the first round of fall air some of you have been waiting for.