Siegelman Claims Marshall Received Campaign Contributions from National GOP Group

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Democratic candidate for attorney general is urging the state Ethics Commission to review campaign contributions he says Attorney General Steve Marshall illegally received from a national Republican group.

Joe Siegelman in a Thursday letter to commission members argued the $735,000 from a group affiliated with the Republican Attorneys General violate a state ban on transfers between political action committees.

Siegelman said Marshall should not be allowed “to reside above the law.” He urged commissioners to act on an earlier complaint filed by Marshall’s primary opponent.

Marshall’s campaign said Siegelman was running a “false” campaign.

Ethics Commissioner Tom Albritton says the commission has taken no formal action on the complaint.

A judge in July dismissed a lawsuit against Marshall over the contributions after questioning how he would have enforcement jurisdiction.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)