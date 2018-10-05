Wetumpka “Colors The Town Pink” For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

by Jalea Brooks

The City of Wetumpka is coloring the town pink this month in support of breast cancer awareness. The city held its annual ‘Color the Town Pink Walk’ Friday.

Dozens of women and men affected by breast cancer met at the the civic center fountain near downtown Wetumpka. After hearing from a few speakers, survivors and supporters carried pink balloons down the River Walk releasing them at Gold Star Park.

“I thought the balloon release was special because I could think about so many people that have lost their battle” said breast cancer survivor and guest speaker Angier Johnson.

The city is encouraging all Wetumpka businesses to continue to “color the town pink” by placing pink bows on their doors all month long. The city will also have pink bows hanging from all city facilities during breast cancer awareness month.