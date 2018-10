Montgomery Humane Society’s Walk ‘N Wag

by Danielle Wallace

Some pet owners visited Blount Cultural Park Saturday to support the work of the Montgomery Humane Society.

They took a one-mile pledge walk and watched dog agility demonstrations. Coordinator’s say they usually raise around $18,000 at the event to pay for the care of the animals at the shelter. There were some animals up for adoption at the event.

Over 8,000 animals are handed over to the Montgomery Humane Society each year.