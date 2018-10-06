River Region Prayer Walk 2018

by Danielle Wallace

As Saturday’s U.S Senate vote illustrated, there s a lot of division in the U.S today and that’s offered something to pray about for people taking part in an annual prayer walk in downtown Montgomery.

Brooke Freeman was one of them, praying with hundreds of others in the River Region Prayer Walk.

“Those are the schemes of the enemy. There’s nothing new under the sun and so what we’re facing today has been faced since the creation of man and that’s to put one against the other but as the body of Christ we are called to love one another. We’re are called to love one another just as Christ has loved us,” says Brooke Freeman.

“Definitely walks like this praying showing that our community is united for the right reasons, for the community to be able to come together regardless as to whether you’ve been abused or not and support each other,” says Mary Fitzpatrick.

Some of those walking Saturday say the nation can be healed by first healing communities.

“If we all come together and call upon god to help us heal our land – our city our state and our nation, that he will bless. He actively looks to be invited to come wherever we are to join him in his work,” says Nancy Amendt.

“Because of social media today and our friends that are living across the world. There are people all across the world that are watching what we’re doing here in Montgomery, Alabama today and certainly the Lord hears our prayers and he knows that we’re praying not only for the river region but for the entire world,” says Vickie Dendis.

“Prayer is one of those things that I truly believe in that will help us get to the next point that we’re supposed to be in, in our community,” says Fitzpatrick.

As to healing local communities, some of those in Saturday’s prayer walk say they are praying for an end to the shootings in Montgomery that have caused deaths and serious injuries.

The River Region Prayer Walk was sponsored by Beauty By Fire Ministries.