Demopolis Fire Lieutenant Remembered at National Ceremony
37th Annual Ceremony held in Maryland.
Hundreds of people gathered to remembered firefighters who died in 2017, including 54 year old Demopolis Alabama Lieutenant Christopher Lane Foster, who died in march of 2017… not long after he had responded to a car accident.
He was married with four children, including twin daughters born in 2916. The weekend ceremony remembered almost one hundred firefighters who died recently.
“Every October, the Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Thousands attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.”